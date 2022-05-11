Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,651 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,872 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 70 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,861 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,842,319 tests have been conducted so far.