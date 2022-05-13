VAT exemption on paper imports in Azerbaijan to increase economic sustainability of print media - Media Dev't Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. In accordance with the relevant resolution signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the import and sale of mass media outputs, books and textbooks, as well as paper used for the production and publication of these products are exempt from value added tax (VAT), Trend reports.

Head of Communication Department at Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Saida Shafiyeva noted that the recent global rise in prices has also affected paper products on the domestic market. In order to support local consumers and media entities, the government exempted imports of these products from a VAT rate of 18 percent, which will reduce prices for these products.

She also emphasized that the heads of print media and broadcasting companies supported this approach during the discussion on this issue. The head of the department added that the decision would increase the economic sustainability of print media.