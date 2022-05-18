Azerbaijan’s Azersu speaks about quality of water supplied to liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Water supplied to liberated territories of Azerbaijan meets all quality standards, Head of the Technological Process Control, Water Safety and Ecology Department of Azersu OJSC Jamil Babayev told Trend.

According to him, working groups operate in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

"Our working groups located on liberated lands supply military personnel and civilians working there with water that fully meets all quality standards. Additional disinfectants are used for it,” Babayev said.

“In the event of a major change in water quality, the source is replaced and an alternative is sought. Water on the liberated lands is collected in tanks and disposed of. Our employees perform their jobs in Karabakh with dignity,” Babayev added.