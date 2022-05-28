Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijani gymnasts won three more medals at the 3rd Aere Trampoline Cup International Trampoline and Tumbling Tournament, held in the Italian Rimini city, Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Member of the Azerbaijan national team Magsud Magsudov took first place in the individual trampoline program. The pair of Magsud Magsudov and Huseyn Abbasov also took the lead in the synchronized jumping program. And the duet of Nijat Mirzoev and Ali Niftaliyev, who also performed in the program of synchronized jumps, won silver medal.

Earlier, another participant of this international tournament, a member of the national team Bilal Gurbanov won gold in tumbling.

The gymnasts performed in the age category of 13-16 years.