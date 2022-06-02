British Council’s Regional and Country Directors visit Baku Higher Oil School

Regional Director Wider Europe of British Council Joanna Burke, newly appointed Azerbaijan Country Director of British Council Nargiz Hajiyeva and Exams Services Manager of British Council Nargiz Akbarova have visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

After touring the university campus, ACCA and IELTS examination centers and laboratories, the guests met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Expressing satisfaction with seeing the guests at Baku Higher Oil School, Elmar Gasimov informed them about BHOS, noting that classes are conducted at the university in English only.

“Since its establishment, Baku Higher Oil School has been cooperating closely with the British Council. We are one of the closest partners of this organization. Over the past 10 years since the establishment of Baku Higher Oil School, we have implemented a number of major projects with the British Council. Partnership in organizing trainings in English language and organizing IELTS exams, organization of teacher trainings, opening the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Centre at Baku Higher Oil School for the first time in Azerbaijan in June last year, and the establishment of IELTS Registration Centre is a clear evidence of our successful cooperation,” the rector said.

Elmar Gasimov also congratulated Nargiz Hajiyeva on her recent appointment as Country Director of British Council, noting that it is prideworthy that a local staff member was appointed for the first time as the head of the organization for Azerbaijan.

Regional Director Joanna Burke expressed a high opinion about the BHOS Campus and the conditions created there, saying that the British Council very successfully cooperates with Baku Higher Oil School, which has achieved great success in a short period of time. She noted that the ACCA Center opened at Baku Higher Oil School is one of the most important projects of the British Council and that it has become the largest center in the world in a short period of time. Joanna Burke also expressed confidence that the high-level cooperation between the British Council and BHOS will be further expanded.