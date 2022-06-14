Azerbaijan holding talks to extend F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Negotiations have begun to extend the contract to hold the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Executive Director of Baku City Circuit Operations Company Arif Rahimov told Trend.

"We have started negotiations with F-1, yet it is too early to talk about the outcome," he said.

" I can say that both sides are interested, and if we find the common ground, the contract will likely to be extended," he said.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku ended on June 12. Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing team won the race. Red Bull's Sergio Perez came in second, followed by George Russell from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was held from June 10 through June 12.