Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Some 1,668 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 273 citizens, the second dose to 197, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,076 citizens. Some 122 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,746,614 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,241 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,252 people - the second dose, 3,296,504 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,617 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.