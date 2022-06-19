Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency talks its employee hitting mine in Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. On June 19, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Shukuyurov Ali Shirali oglu, born in 1992, was blown up by an anti-personnel mine while serving in the Jabrayil region liberated from occupation, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Agency.

From the wave of the explosion, fragments of stone that rose from the ground slightly injured the leg of the employee.

As a result, Shukurov Ali Shirali oglu was taken to the regional hospital, underwent the necessary examinations and was discharged home.

The Agency once again calls on the citizens of Azerbaijan to be careful and vigilant in the liberated territories.