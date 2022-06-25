Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Some 1,385 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 234 citizens, the second dose to 166, while the third dose and the next doses to 843 citizens. Some 142 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,760,616 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,365 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,088 people – the second dose, 3,305,378 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,785 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.