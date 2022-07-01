Training-methodological sessions held in radiological, chemical, biological defense units of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, training-methodological sessions were held with chiefs of services and commanders of subunits of radiological, chemical and biological defense of military units in order to better fulfill tasks, the ministry told Trend.

The sessions discussed the duties of officers in improving the coordinated activities of units, practical skills and abilities of military personnel in the accomplishment of assigned tasks, as well strengthening moral-psychological endurance.

During the discussions, the command staff was provided with theoretical and practical assistance in the preparation and execution of relevant guidance documents.

At the training-methodological sessions, a detailed exchange of views on topics affecting the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army was held.