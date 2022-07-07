Azerbaijan, Hungary strengthening co-op in healthcare, medical science

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi, Trend reports via the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Teymur Musayev stressed the fruitful cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of health and social protection.

Musayev also noted the successful cooperation between the countries in the field of medical science.

"Scientists and medical specialists of both countries regularly participate in conferences and symposiums held in the field of medical science in Azerbaijan and Hungary," he said

Emphasizing the dynamic development of relations in the pharmaceutical industry, the minister noted that some medical institutions in Azerbaijan are equipped with high-quality Hungarian-made medical devices.

"Besides, most of the glucometers and reagents distributed to patients under the State Program to Combat Diabetes Mellitus are high-quality Hungarian-made devices," he said.

At the end of his speech, Musayev expressed hope for further successful development of the cooperation.

Szederkenyi reminded that in 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science was signed between the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary.

The ambassador also noted that new opportunities have been created for interaction in the field of medical education.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, the proposals of the Hungarian side on technology in the field of oncology and other issues.