Korean Air plane makes emergency landing at Baku airport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Alert and alarm signal issued at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to the forced landing of Korean Air aircraft, Trend reports citing the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Airbus A330 aircraft operating the Istanbul-Seoul flight made an emergency landing at the Baku airport due to a malfunction of one of the engines. The plane landed successfully at 22:25, there were no casualties during the incident.

In connection with the announced alarm signal, all emergency services of the Baku airport were put on standby.

Currently, the aircraft is being inspected, a set of necessary measures is being organized to establish all the conditions and causes of the incident.