Azerbaijani minister talks rehabilitation services for Second Karabakh War participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Rehabilitation centers under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan have provided rehabilitation and socio-psychological support services to 11,000 participants of the 2020 Second Karabakh War over the past period, Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, 200 disabled veterans were provided with the most advanced fourth-generation full-function prostheses.

"Over the past period, disabled veterans have been provided with 21,000 rehabilitation means," added the minister.