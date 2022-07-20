Health Ministry makes statement on monkeypox in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. No cases of infection with monkeypox virus have been detected in Azerbaijan, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

Eyvazov did not exclude the possibility of detecting this virus in Azerbaijan.

He also added that people need to isolate themselves and consult a doctor if suspicious symptoms appear.

Monkeypox symptoms may include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion. Also - a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.