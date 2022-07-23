Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. A total of 2,342 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 506 citizens, the second dose to 167 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,397 citizens. Some 272 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,803,044 vaccine doses were administered, 5,363,914 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,000 people – the second dose, 3,329,356 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,774 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.