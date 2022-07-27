Azerbaijan's Aghali village school preparing for new academic year – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The school bell is to ring in the Zangilan's Aghali village in the new academic year, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on the "Socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and other issues on July 27, Trend reports.

He expressed the delight about the expected special event and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for this.

The minister said that a new headmaster for the Aghali village's school has already been appointed.

"As for the selection of teachers, we're looking forward to the completion of the resettlement process in order to know the exact number of students. It's gratifying that we do have enough teachers," Amrullayev said.