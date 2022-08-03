New highway construction bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city nears completion (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The construction of a new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city is one of the most important road infrastructure projects implemented in Karabakh and East-Zangazur economic regions under the president's instructions, Trend reports.

The road construction projects, including the above-mentioned one, carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads are nearing completion.

The subgrade construction work using special equipment is underway in accordance with the "Construction rules and regulations". The asphalt concrete pavement is laid, horizontal marking lines are applied, road signs, and protective fences are installed in the areas where earthwork has been completed.

Along the road passing through the territory with complex terrain, construction of various artificial structures was implemented in accordance with the project. Thus, concrete ditches have been built in the necessary places, round water pipes of various diameters were laid in 17 places, plastic pipes of various diameters were installed in 36 places, a four-span automobile bridge 149.5 meters long and 13.5 meters wide was also constructed.

All construction activities are carried out under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in compliance with the technological sequence.

The construction of a new highway bypassing Lachin city started in July 2021. The total length of the road is 32 km (out of which 10 km falls on the territory of Armenia), designed in accordance with the III technical degree. The width of the roadway with three lanes on the slopes and two lanes on other sections constitutes 7-10.5 meters, the width of the subgrade is 12-15 meters, whereas the width of the shoulder sections is 2x2.5 (5 m) meters.