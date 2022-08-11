Azerbaijan confirms 488 more COVID-19 cases, 492 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Azerbaijan has detected 488 new COVID-19 cases, 492 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 803,645 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 790,685 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,192 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,076 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,084,848 tests have been conducted so far.