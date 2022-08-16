Azerbaijan detains citizens of Sri Lanka in liberated Fuzuli (UPDATED)

Details added, first version posted 15:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Ten citizens of Sri Lanka have been detained in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli as a result of operational search activities carried out on August 12 at 22:00 (GMT+4) on the state border near Boyuk Behmenli village of Fuzuli district by Goradiz border detachment, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani State Border Service.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the detained persons officially arrived on the territory of the country on July 25 and 29 as tourists, then, accompanied by an Iranian citizen named Alirza, they intended, violating the state border, to enter the Iranian territory, and from there through Türkiye to go to one of the European countries.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify and close off the inflow of illegal migration.