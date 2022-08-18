Azerbaijani servicemen perform more tasks within "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Night shooting was fulfilled at another stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, being held in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the second crew of Azerbaijani artillerymen, having overcome the obstacle course and the minefield, destroyed the illuminated targets with fire from mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns.

Azerbaijani servicemen, who skillfully coped with all the tasks, took third place by the decision of the referees.

Along with Azerbaijan, the teams of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe are taking part in the international contest.