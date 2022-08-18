“Nar” heads over to meet subscribers in Guba and Mingachevir! (PHOTO)

Within the framework of its fun-packed summer campaign, Nar continues to impress those who want to have a good time and win valuable prizes. The next campaign will be held on August 19 and 21 in Guba and Mingachevir, respectively.

If you also seek awesome ways to enjoy your summer vacation, join the games specially designed by "Nar" for the summer campaign. Thus, you will take the opportunity to have a lot of fun, win gifts, and capture the moments at a special photo booth. Customers preferring online contests may join the contests on Nar's social pages and get a chance to win tickets to the music festival to be held at the end of the summer campaign.

For more updates, please follow campaign’s official faces on social media - Irada Gadirova (Instagram: irada_gadirova), Samira Afandi (Instagram: efendi_music) and Jafar Najafov (Instagram: jafarnajafov).

