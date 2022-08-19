Azerbaijan changes standards of payment for emission of pollutants in environment (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 14:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The standards of payment for the emission of pollutants in the environment have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Resolution No. 308 of the Cabinet of Ministers on amendments to 'Resolution No. 122 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 3, 1992 on the application of payments for natural resources, payments for emission of pollutants in the environment and the use of means from the collection of the specified payments' was adopted in order to adjust the standards of payment for the emission of pollutants in the environment in accordance with the new economic conditions and regulation of the activities of nature users in the field of environmental protection, increasing their responsibility for disposal, dumping and discharge of waste.

