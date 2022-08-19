Azerbaijani participants of V Islamic Solidarity Games return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Azerbaijani athletes who participated in V Islamic Solidarity Games have returned to their homeland, Trend reports.

A welcome ceremony attended by the sports community, media representatives and other persons was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Azerbaijan took fourth place at the Games among 54 participating countries and totally won 99 medals, including 29 gold, 36 silver and 34 bronze medals.

The country's sports delegation ranked second after the Turkish delegation - 282 athletes. Azerbaijan accredited 39 journalists to cover the V Islamic Solidarity Games.

Totally, 4,200 athletes took part in the Games.