BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. A total of 29 people have died in the fires in Azerbaijani during 2022, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoev said this during a press conference, Trend reports.

"There have been 10,900 fires in Azerbaijan this year. Most of them are recorded in forests and in woodlands. As a result of fires, 2,318 cultivated areas were burned," he stated.