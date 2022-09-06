Azerbaijan names number of disabled vets of First Karabakh War receiving one-time payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The number of veterans disabled in the First Karabakh War, who received one-time payments by the order of the country's President Ilham Aliyev exceeded 14,000, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

One-time payments covers persons whose disability was established due to injuries during military service before August 2, 1997, and in case of death of these persons,the lump-sump payments will be provided to their heirs.

After a one-time payment is proactively assigned to them, these funds are transferred to their bank accounts, about which these persons are notified via SMS.

The citizens, who have not been assigned a one-time payment due to the lack of information in electronic systems and relevant archives about injuries that they received during military service before August 2, 1997, as well as their heirs in the event of the death of a person entitled to receive a lump sum payment.