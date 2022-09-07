Natives of Azerbaijan's Aghali village happy to be returning to their native lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The return of Azerbaijani citizens to Aghali village,Zangilan district, continues, Trend reports.

Another group of residents was resettled from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron region, on September 7.

"We are very happy, because we are returning to our native land. We've been waiting for this day for years. I am grateful to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani army, mothers and fathers of martyrs. It's difficult for me to express the joy I feel," native of the village Shihnasib Mahmudov told Trend.

Mohammed Mansurov, who is also returning to the village today said that it's impossible to express the feelings he experienced after hearing the news about the liberation of Zangilan from occupation.

"I was looking forward to the day when I would move to our village. Finally that day has come. I express my gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani army," he said.

Today 12 families (63 people) are moving to the village of Aghali.