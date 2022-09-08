Azerbaijan provides residents of liberated Aghali village with workplaces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Families that have returned to Aghali village of Zangilan district are being provided with workplaces, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Hiyafat Hasanova, who works at a sewing enterprise in Aghali village said that returning to her native land is priceless happiness for her.

She noted that the Azerbaijani state ensured the most modern conditions for living in the village, and created necessary conditions to improve the well-being of the residents.

Adilya Suleymanova is one of the people, who is provided with work in Aghali village. She said that residents were provided with houses in very good condition. All members of the Suleymanov family are provided with jobs.

"Everyone works in our family - me, my husband, son, and daughter-in-law. Azerbaijan has created all conditions for us. We express our deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to return to our native lands, for the favorable living and working conditions created here," she said.

In addition, a group of residents is provided with the work in the Family Wellness Center of Aghali village. Nine people are working in this center. There is also an ambulance service at the center. The head of the department of the Family Wellness Center, Jeyran Abbasova, stressed that it's a great honor for the employees of the medical center to stand guard over people's health. Health worker Kheiransa Zeynalova expressed gratitude for the comprehensive conditions and the most modern infrastructure created in the village.

The return of formerly displaced persons to the Aghali village of Zangilan district continues, where a prosperous life is revived after liberation from occupation. 53 families (264 people) native of Aghali-1, Aghali-2 and Aghali-3 villages already live in their smart houses. 12 of the 25 families, who were supposed to return to the village, have already been resettled, and 13 more families are scheduled to return on September 10.