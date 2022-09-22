Azerbaijani, Turkish health ministers exchange views on healthcare cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The delegation led by Minister of Health of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Koca met with the management of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, as part of the delegation's two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged opinions on Azerbaijan-Türkiye healthcare cooperation, implementation of joint projects, as well as on the successful development of multilateral relations between the two countries.

In his welcome speech, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev outlined the excellence of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in healthcare and medical science, as in all other areas. He also noted that digitalization of healthcare is among the major priorities of the country's ministry.

"Azerbaijan held a lot of discussions and meetings on digital healthcare with experienced Turkish officials as part of the delegation's working visit to the country in May 2022. The experience of Türkiye in the mentioned field is priceless," he said.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Musayev pointed out more intensive cooperation between the two countries during this period.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Türkiye established broad cooperation following Azerbaijan's restoring its independence.

"The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Healthcare Business Forum and Exhibition, organized for the first time in Azerbaijan, can serve as a great example. We are confident in our future cooperation and that the medical forum will create new opportunities for investors," Musayev stated.

Musayev also expressed hope that the joint medical business forum would become an annual event.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Fahrettin Koca noted that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are a clear example of the countries' unity and solidarity.

The Turkish minister underscored the "Cooperation roadmap between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2023", signed in May 2022. Koca noted that the signed document will play an essential role in the development of the healthcare sector in both countries.

Furthermore, the minister invited his Azerbaijani colleague to the Medical Congress of the Turkic World to be held in Istanbul in October 2022.

On September 23, the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Health is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan's Shusha city.