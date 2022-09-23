Azerbaijan to organize driving license exams through central information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The organization of exams for obtaining driving licenses in Azerbaijan will be carried out through the central information system of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

This is envisioned in ‘Regulations on the central information system of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan’, approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the regulations, driving licenses will be filled in and issued also through the above system.