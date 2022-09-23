Social expenditures in Azerbaijan's state budget to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Strengthening social protection and social security of the population, including the families of martyrs and veterans, is at the center of constant attention of the Head of state, Trend reports.

This was stated during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the discussion of the draft state and consolidated budget for 2023 as well as indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years.

In order to continue reforms in this direction, implement the measures of social support for vulnerable groups of the population, taking into account inflationary pressure, the social expenditures of the state budget provided for 2023 are 9.2 percent more than in the current year.