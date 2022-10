BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Serious steps have been taken in recent years in Azerbaijan to ensure information and cyber security, Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Ilgar Musayev said at the Global Hybrid War and Cybersecurity summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Musayev noted that Azerbaijan is making great progress in this area.

"As a state body, we attach great importance to working with the private sector," he added.