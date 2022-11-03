Two central hospitals to be constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Two central hospitals will be constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam and Fuzuli, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at a conference on "Post-conflict construction model under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev", on November 3, Trend reports.

According to him, the reconstruction work will commence in the Imarat Complex, where the Palace of Panahali Khan is located in the near future.

"Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the region. President Ilham Aliyev's principled posture has become the major factor determining our historic victory," Huseynov added.