"Victory" car rally kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The "Victory" car rally [devoted to victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war] with the participation of war veterans, has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports on November 4.

The motor rally started in front of the Alley of Honor.

One of the directions of measures of social support of the state is the provision of disabled war veterans with cars. Disabled war veterans were provided with 120 cars in 2022, 284 cars - in the post-war period in general, and 7,500 cars - in total for the past period.