Participant of trampoline championship tries to improve her results at every training session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. I try to improve my results at every training session, the young athlete Aylin Aghazade, participating in 6th championship of Baku on trampoline told Trend

"I have been doing gymnastics for five years, my mother brought me to the sport. It is not at all frightening to perform difficult elements, I like the sensations one feels while jumping," she said.

According to Aghazade, this championship is her third competition.

"I've won prizes in competitions before, I hope I'll win a medal this time too. I know the competitors well, we are friends and support each other, but, of course, there is a competitive spirit at the championships," she added.

The competition of the 6th championship of Baku on trampoline. A total of 55 boys and 46 girls, representing "Ojag Sport Club" and Baku Gymnastics School are taking part in the competition.

Gymnasts compete in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2015), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2009).