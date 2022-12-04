National activist talks discrimination of rights of South Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Khudafarin Bridge was built not to divide the people, but to unite them, a national activist from South Azerbaijan, Head of "Gunaz TV" television channel Ahmad Obali told Trend's Karabakh Bureau.

Although the Khudafarin Bridge was also recognized as the "bridge of longing", it is now becoming a bridge of unity.

The national activist noted that currently, the rights of 30 million southern Azerbaijanis are being trampled.

"After the Pahlavi came to power in 1925, the most basic rights of our people began to not be recognized, and an assimilation policy was carried out against them. Forty-two years ago, when the Islamic Republic came to power in Iran, we thought that Islam would come, religious authority would come, and we would have equal rights with other nations. But their religion is false. After the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the discrimination against us intensified. This part of Aras—the territories ruined by the Armenians, were liberated," he said.