Second day of gymnastics competitions kicks off in Azerbaijan's Sheki (PHOTO)

SHEKI, Azerbaijan, December 9. The second day of the gymnastics competitions started on December 9 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Today, on December 9, the competitions in rhythmic and acrobatic gymnastics are going to be held.

Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics in the "pre-juniors" age category (born in 2010-2011) will present exercises with a hoop, ball, and clubs, "juniors" (born in 2007-2009) - with a hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon.

Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics in the "pre-juniors" age category (born in 2004-2010) and "adults" (born in 2007 and older) will perform as part of women's and men's groups as well as mixed pairs.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.