Azerbaijan approves benefits for those working in liberated lands (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Duties and benefits for those working on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan have been approved, Trend reports.

A bill amending the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was discussed at the Parliament's meeting on December 9.

Following the changes, the term "Expert working in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is added to the Code.

Experts are required to have a state document on vocational, secondary, and higher education, as well as on work experience of at least 24 months in the last 60 months. They are also supposed to sign an employment contract. Benefits for specialists working in the liberated territories will be provided if the employer works, lives, and is on the tax register in Azerbaijan's liberated areas. In addition, specialists should settle there as well.

If these conditions are fully respected, experts working in the liberated territories are granted an additional vacation of five days, regardless of the period of basic or additional leave. Coefficients applied to workers in the most hazardous occupations will also be applied to specialists working in the liberated lands. The Code establishes privileges and benefits for these specialists.

According to the proposed change, experts will be given additional five days of paid leave for five years from 2023, regardless of the period of basic or additional leave. Article 159 of the Code (remuneration in special conditions) is supplemented by the use of bonuses that ensure high remuneration for specialists in the liberated areas for 5 years from January 1, 2023.

The amendments were submitted for discussion at the Parliament's meeting and adopted in the third reading.