Azerbaijan establishing new measures to combat terrorist financing (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan is establishing new measures against terrorist financing, Trend reports.

In this regard, the bill 'On Targeted Financial Sanctions' was submitted to the Parliament for discussion on December 16.

According to the document, the list of individuals and institutions that could be sanctioned as part of efforts to combat terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction is based on the legislation and international treaties of Azerbaijan, as well as the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council by the body (structure), defined by the relevant executive authority.

Targeted financial sanctions envisage asset freezing and prohibitions to prevent funds or other financial assets from being made available for individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions.

Following parliamentary discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.