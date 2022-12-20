Azerbaijani TABIB reveals salary of doctors working in its hospitals

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
20 December 2022
Samir Ali
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The monthly salary of doctors working in the hospitals of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) exceeds 1,000 manat ($588), Trend reports referring to Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov.

Gurbanov made the remark during the reporting conference "TABIB: Modern Stage of Quality in Medicine: Real Prospects and a Look at the Future."

According to him, by virtue of the added bonuses, the salary of family doctors reached 500 manat ($294).

Gurbanov noted that surcharges are applied to the salaries of qualified doctors working at subordinate medical institutions, with the exception of dentists.

