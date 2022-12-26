Tree-planting activity on Azerbaijani forest land continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. More than 45,000 different types of trees were planted, over 600 kilograms of seeds were sown during the reforestation activities on forest land over the past week, employee of the Forestry Development Service Jabbar Garibov told Trend.

"Regional forestry employees continue reforestation activities in all districts of the country, plant seedlings of various types of trees, which are grown on the forest land in accordance with the climatic conditions of each region," he said.