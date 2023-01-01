Capital of Azerbaijan welcomes 2023 with grand salute (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Azerbaijani people welcomed the year 2023 with grand fireworks in the first minutes of the New Year in the Seaside National Park in Baku, Trend reports.

Tens of thousands of people watched the festive fireworks organized by the Executive Power of Baku in the Seaside National Park on the night of December 31 to January 1 on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

On the occasion of the New Year, the Seaside National Park, other parks and central streets of the capital are festively decorated, New Year trees, other attributes and symbols, figures of fairy-tale heroes are installed, festive fairs are open in various locations.

Residents and guests of Baku on the streets and squares congratulate each other on the New Year, and admire the festive appearance of the city.

Our people met the New Year with new desires and victories. May the New Year be successful!