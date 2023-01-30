Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan has detected 6 new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,909 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,600 of them have recovered, and 10,081 people have died. Currently, 228 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 634 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,485,294 tests have been conducted so far.