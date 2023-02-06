Quake in Türkiye lasted over 9 minutes - Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The earthquake in Türkiye lasted more than 9 minutes, said Gurban Yetirmishli, Head of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center, Trend reports.

He noted that it started from the territory called Muradli and stretched to Islamiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Turkish Kahramanmaraş and it occurred at a depth of 8-15 kilometers.

"This is why more than 1,760 buildings were destroyed as a result of the earthquake," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.