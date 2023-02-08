Azerbaijani military officials inspect service and combat activities of army units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, inspected the service and combat activities, the organization of the troops’ service, and combat duty in several military units, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

It was noted that thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev, all the necessary infrastructure was created here to maintain the combat capability of military units at a high level.

The Chief of the General Staff was informed of the operational situation. It was emphasized that combat duty in the Karabakh economic region is conducted by on-duty forces and means provided with modern technical equipment, and that continuous observation of the opposing side is maintained.

To better organize and conduct combat duty, the Chief of the General Staff assigned the command staff with the necessary tasks.