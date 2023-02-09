Humanitarian assistance from Azerbaijan delivered to Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A private aircraft carrying humanitarian aid, sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to support the Türkiye quake victims, landed at the Gaziantep Airport, following the instructions by Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The Foundation staff, sent to the earthquake zone, will deliver a humanitarian assistance to the earthquake victims.

On February 8, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent 36-ton humanitarian aid containing medical supplies and equipment, various medications, oxygen masks, filter systems, dressings, medical corsets, stretchers, other equipment, as well as warm clothes and tents.

On February 9, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in the earthquake zone, met with the Foundation's employees at the Gaziantep Airport.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. According to the latest data, 14,351 people have been killed, and 63,794 have got injured in the quake.