Another batch of humanitarian aid of Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another batch of humanitarian aid of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in the Turkish Kahramanmaras in order to support the elimination of the consequences of the strong earthquake, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid, dispatched by the ministry on February 10, consisted of 16 special purpose vehicles.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.