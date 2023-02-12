Turkish ambassador thanks Azerbaijani SilkWay company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked the Azerbaijani SilkWay company for assisting earthquake-hit Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the ambassador's tweet.

"We would like to thank the Azerbaijani SilkWay cargo airline for its great contribution to the delivery of humanitarian aid to our earthquake zone from all over the world," the tweet says.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.