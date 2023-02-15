Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Society Materials 15 February 2023 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Veteran of the second Karabakh war Elsevar Aghayev, who was severely injured in the battles for Azerbaijan's Khojavand, has completed treatment in Türkiye and returned to his homeland, the YASHAT Foundation told Trend.

The yashat.gov.az is available to contact the Foundation and become familiar with its activities. The report of the Foundation can be found on https://yashat.gov.az/report/tableau.

For more information, contact the YASHAT Foundation's Information Center at 8110.

Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more