Second Karabakh war veteran returns to Azerbaijan following treatment in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Veteran of the second Karabakh war Elsevar Aghayev, who was severely injured in the battles for Azerbaijan's Khojavand, has completed treatment in Türkiye and returned to his homeland, the YASHAT Foundation told Trend.

The yashat.gov.az is available to contact the Foundation and become familiar with its activities. The report of the Foundation can be found on https://yashat.gov.az/report/tableau.

For more information, contact the YASHAT Foundation's Information Center at 8110.