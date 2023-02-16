Humanitarian aid train from Azerbaijan to arrive in Türkiye within three days – Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan has delivered humanitarian aid to quake-rocked Türkiye through the Bilajari railway station, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Up until now, humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Türkiye has been sent by air and land. A freight train of 25 humanitarian aid containers is currently being sent. This train will arrive in the brotherly country within three days via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.