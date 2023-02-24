Azerbaijan names date of issuing bus tickets to liberated territories for March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Tickets for regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will go on sale at 15:00 (GMT+4) on February 25, 2023, Trend reports via the ministry.

Tickets can be obtained online via the https://yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.

In order to buy tickets, citizens must fill out the form, entering the data on their identity cards. The purchased ticket cannot be transferred to another person.

The ticket purchase system is integrated with the information systems of the relevant state institutions. Thus, together with the tickets, passengers are given permission to enter the liberated territories. The permission is valid only for the person who bought the ticket.

Regular bus services to the liberated territories have been operating since January 24, 2022.